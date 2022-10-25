Democratic strategist TJ Rooney spoke with 69 News about Tuesday night’s lone debate between the candidates for the U.S. Senate seat. The seat is open, since Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring.

“I think there needs to be for those undecided voters a little more than just sound bites,” Rooney said.

Rooney said he expects Democratic nominee John Fetterman to highlight Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's strong unfavorability rating, while also redefining Oz's biggest attack on him, which is his stance on crime and giving second chances.

“John's advocated for in terms of reforming the criminal justice system. Like his health situation, they are relatable to a lot of people," Rooney said.

Fetterman's health is an ongoing topic. After suffering a stroke in May, Fetterman suffers from auditory processing issues and will use closed captioning in the debate.

Oz has been critical of Fetterman's transparency regarding his health.

Republican strategist Sam Chen talked about how he would advise Oz: “Show compassion to him as a human being and as somebody with a serious medical condition before you see him as your opponent on a debate stage.”

Chen also wants to hear clear policy plans, especially how they would get things done.

“There is a way to govern, especially in the Senate. I'm curious to see if they're interested in governing well or if they're interested in simply using the seat as a bully pulpit," Chen added.

Statewide debates aren't typically closely watched. That does not look to be the case Tuesday night, as an estimated 9 million people will be watching on TV and streaming.

“John Fetterman's lead on the RealClearPolitics is about 1.3 percentage points. Think about that," said political pundit Terry Madonna.

He adds before the stroke Fetterman was up by double digits, which lasted well into the summer. Oz has gained a lot of ground through a heavy dose of ads targeting crime.

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The debate will air live on nine Nexstar television stations in Pennsylvania:

WPXI in Pittsburgh

WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York

WPHL in Philadelphia

WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College

WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

WJET and WFXP in Erie

WYTV in Youngstown, OH.

The debate will also be available for streaming on the following websites:

Mytwintiers.com, the website for WETM-TV in Elmira, New York.

Pix11.com, the website for WPIX-TV in New York, New York.

Wivb.com, the website for WIVB-TV in Buffalo, New York.

Dcnewsnow.com, the website for WDVM-TV in Washington, D.C.

The election is Nov. 8.