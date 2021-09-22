Turnpike's Uncollected Tolls

In this photo made through a windshield, the sensors and lights are seen at the west bound toll gate of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate reader system.

 Keith Srakocic - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year.

A hearing Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee was prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency.

Turnpike Chief Executive Mark Compton is assuring the committee the agency takes the issue “very seriously” and is working to lower the amount of “leakage,” an industry term for free rides.

One senator calls the $104 million figure “just unacceptable.” A follow-up hearing is planned, perhaps as soon as next week.

