HARRISBURG, Pa -- After a technical issue on Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 combined over the two day period, bringing the statewide total to 163,535.
According to officials, the technical issue that caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting is now resolved.
The number of persons tested and reported to the Department of Health within the last 7 days (between September 27 and October 3) is 187,883. Of these, 23,979 persons were reported Saturday, October 3.
There are 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.
There are 1,931,635 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,232 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,153 cases among employees, for a total of 28,385 at 991 distinct facilities in 62 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 5,483 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.