WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FBI has arrested two Pennsylvania women in connection with the siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to an affidavit from the Department of Justice.
Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith were arrested Friday in relation to the insurrection at the Capitol while congress was in session to certify the win of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6.
Bancroft is the owner of a gym on Easton Road in Plumstead Twp., according to a report in the Intelligencer newspaper in Doylestown.
According to the criminal complaint, on or about Jan. 12, the FBI received a tip with a video believed to be filmed by Bancroft. The video depicted Bancroft and Santos-Smith in the process of attempting to exit the U.S. Capitol.
During the video, Bancroft allegedly stated, "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain but we didn't find her."
The affidavit makes note that the FBI believes that the "Nancy" Bancroft was referring to was Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.
A week or so later, the FBI interviewed Santos-Smith, who initially told the agents that she attended President Trump's Washington D.C. rally, but she did not physically enter the Capitol Building.
After the investigating agents showed Santos-Smith the video, Santos-Smith stated that she lied and that she was inside the capitol, according to the criminal complaint.
Santos-smith stated that she and Bancroft went to the Capitol to protest and that they did not have a pre-planned agenda of entering the Capitol.
When they arrived at the Capitol, Santos-Smith stated she heard someone saying "they're letting us in."
Santos-Smith explained that she climbed over a waist-high wall and entered through a broken window, the affidavit says.
According to the criminal complaint, both Santos-smith and Bancroft stated that neither of them entered into any chambers or offices and that they were inside the Capitol for approximately 30 seconds to one minute.
Bancroft and Santos-Smith were charged for knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.