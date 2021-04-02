WASHINGTON, D.C. - Officials say a man in a blue sedan rammed a security barricade at the U.S. Capitol just after 1 p.m. Friday, hitting two police officers.
The man didn't stop there.
"The suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand, our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward U.S. Capitol police officers at which time a U.S. Capitol Police officer fired upon the suspect," said Yogananda Pittman, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.
The Capitol went on an immediate lockdown that lasted several hours.
The suspect, identified as 25 year-old Noah Green, died. Both of the officers he hit were taken to the hospital.
"It is with a very very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," Pittman said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
The Capitol Police officer, Billy Evans, was an 18-year veteran of the force and a member of its first responders unit.
Flags were lowered to half staff in honor of his service.
Members of Congress were not in session but Senator Pat Toomey said in a statement, "I hope all Pennsylvanians will join me this Easter weekend in praying for the officer who was killed, the officer who was injured, and both of their families and colleagues."
Senator Bob Casey tweeted, "my thoughts and prayers are with Capitol Police, National Guard and the first responders who responded to the security incident at the Capitol complex. I am grateful for their bravery."
