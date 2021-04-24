The United States is formally recognizing that the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was “genocide.” That's the precise word President Joe Biden used in a statement Saturday. Past presidents have avoided that term for decades for fear of alienating ally Turkey. With his acknowledgement, Biden followed through on a campaign promise he made a year ago to recognize that the events that began in 1915 were a deliberate effort to wipe out Armenians. Turkish officials immediately criticized Biden’s statement, while Armenians praised Biden for making what they said was a principled move.