Thursday marked a historic confirmation hearing as Dr. Rachel Levine could become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Levine, Pennsylvania's former health secretary, is President Joe Biden's nominee for assistant secretary of health.
"I look forward to driving efforts and oversight within the office of the assistant secretary of health that will bolster the health of our nation," Levine said during her confirmation hearing.
Senators fired a variety of questions at Levine, on topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the opioid crisis.
She was also questioned about her leadership during the pandemic.
"Your state continues to struggle with COVID-19 response," said Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina. "How can you assure that the same challenges that Pennsylvania experienced in testing, nursing home care, and now vaccination will not occur when given the opportunity to serve in the public health policy area?"
"I think that the nation's response has improved significantly under President Biden's leadership and when his strategic plan and task force is confirmed I look forward to my role in the nation's response," said Levine.
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey introduced Levine and praised her response to the pandemic.
"The need for expert experience and fact-based as well as compassionate leadership could not be more critical," said Casey. "This is the type of leadership Dr. Levine has demonstrated."
The questions shifted as Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky used the term "genital mutilation" while asking if minors should be allowed to make independent decisions about gender reassignment surgery.
"Senator, transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field," said Levine, "and if confirmed to the position of assistant secretary of health, I will certainly be pleased to come to your office and talk with you and your staff about the standards of care and the complexity of this field."
A vote on Levine's confirmation has not been scheduled.