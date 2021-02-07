ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Sunday morning, Senator Toomey joined Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union.
Regarding President Biden's legislative preferences, Senator Toomey offered the following:
“Here we are, the economy has come roaring back. The unemployment rate is less than half what it was. Disposable income is at record highs, savings rates are at record highs. And where we have problems is very concentrated, Jake.
“It’s not an economy in collapse the way it was in March. Today, we have serious problems for workers in the restaurant, hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors. That’s really a handful of places and if those folks have fallen through the cracks of the trillions of dollars we’ve already spent that’s been meant to help them, then let’s have a conversation about how to help those folks.
“But nobody’s making that case. What you hear is these broad generalities about ‘well, people are suffering, so let’s spend another $2 trillion. It’s not the right solution. Larry Summers is a liberal Democrat whose a Keynesian in favor of big government spending and he’s said this is way too much.”