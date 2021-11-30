EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — UGI customers are going to see an even bigger bump in their monthly gas bill. The Lancaster County-based utility said its rates will go up on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
UGI said the average customer will see a monthly increase of nearly 10%, from $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month.
The company also raised its rates in June. That was an increase of less than $2.
UGI said in a news release that natural gas prices in Pennsylvania are still lower than in other parts of the country.
UGI said it offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI's online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.
Customers with a limited or fixed income can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of a number of energy assistance programs. In addition to company-sponsored programs, UGI said it can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.