E. COCALICO TWP., Pa. - UGI customers will see their bill go up.

The utility company is raising natural gas rates by 7.6%, effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the company said.

The average residential customer will see their heating bill go up by about $8.

UGI said energy prices, including natural gas, have continued to rise due to increased global demand.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.