UGI HQ

UGI customers may notice a small drop in their natural gas bills beginning next month.

The Lancaster County-based company says that its purchased gas cost rates will decrease on December 1.

Officials say the average home heating bill will decrease by about $1 per month.

UGI is also reminding people that if they are having trouble paying their bills, they can call for information about its energy assistance programs.

