UGI customers will see an increase in their natural gas bills this summer, and likely will again in December.
The Lancaster County-based company said its purchased gas cost rates will increase on June 1, 2021.
An additional increase is projected on December 1, 2021, the company said.
The bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.5 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will jump on June 1 from $78.91 to $80.54. If the projected December increase is approved, the bill will then increase to $82.91, UGI said.
The bill for a typical commercial retail customer using 28.7 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month will go from $248.92 to $255.16 on June 1, then up to $264.25 in December.
Customers can call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 for more information or to find out what actions they can take.