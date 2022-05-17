UGI headquarters in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County
Timothy Ford | 69 News

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — UGI customers are going to see another jump in their monthly gas bill, then another one this winter.

The Lancaster County-based utility said its rates will go up on Wednesday, June 1.

UGI said the average customer will see a monthly increase of about 7%, from $99.38 per month to $106.74 per month.

The company plans to raise costs again on December 1, if the hike is approved by the state Public Utility Commission (PUC).

If approved, residential customers will see another increase of about 5%, or up to $112.36 per month.

UGI that by law, utilities can't earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer's bill, and that they have to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly to customers with no markup.

