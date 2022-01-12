The artic air that rolled in this week is still here, just as it is in most of the region. Regardless, the cold blasts serves as a good reminder for homeowners to weather proof their houses this winter.
UGI Utilities and PPL Electric suggest getting a customized home audit to make sure home systems are working properly. This will help save money and energy costs, according to officials.
There are other ways to help as well, like opening shades during the day to let sunlight in, and then closing them at night.
On top of this, PPL Electric officials say they have some tricks up their sleeves that you may not have thought of.
"We often talk about our ceiling fans only in the summer, but in the winter, if you turn your blades clockwise, that will push the heat down and that will also help," stated Jane George from PPL.
Both UGI and PPL say there are programs that can assist people if they're having financial troubles. Your personal utilities company can help find a program that suits you best.