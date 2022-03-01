WASHINGTON, D.C. - Less than a week after Russia made a major move felt across the globe by invading Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union Address.
The world was no doubt listening in.
The president reminded the American people of the action already taken to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin, including severe sanctions and severed ties to the SWIFT banking system in hopes of disabling their economy. But he says we're not done yet.
"The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated Task Force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchs, we're joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We're coming for your ill-begotten gains. And tonight, I'm announcing that we will join our allies and close off American airspace to all Russian flights," Biden said.
But despite the violence and chaos to the East, the president assured the American people this is not our battle to physically fight.
"But let me be clear, our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west," Biden said.
Biden noted the anxiety over the increases in prices nationwide as inflation ticks up.
"Invest in America, educate Americans, grow the workforce, build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down, because we know when the middle class grows, the poor have a way up," Biden said.