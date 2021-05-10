HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced the transition to a new unemployment benefits system is going well with minimal or no disruption for payment.
Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier says the system will be faster, and easier-to-use but that there will be a few days when the unemployment system is offline.
The Unemployment Compensation (UC) system will be offline for several days during next month’s transition. The system will replace an outdated, 40-year-old system. Berrier says the planned timeline and online outage has been positioned to allow most individuals to file their biweekly claims as scheduled.
“Only a small portion of claimants are anticipated to be impacted by the offline period,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “Teams of IT and UC experts continue working to tighten the offline timeframe and conduct intensive end-to-end testing at critical stages in the process to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.”
The transition from the old system to the new system will take place May 30th through June 7th. The new system is anticipated to be “live” on June 8th.
From Thursday, June 3rd Monday, June 7th, individuals with ongoing claims will be unable to file biweekly certifications.
Individuals scheduled to file their biweekly certification during the week of May 30th to June 5th will be able to file their biweekly claims between Sunday, May 30th, and Wednesday, June 2nd.
L&I will process all claims and issue payments through the Pennsylvania Treasury after the old system is taken offline but before the transition begins.
Berrier says when the new system comes online, everyone will change to a weekly filing pattern.
During the week of June 6th to 12th, individuals will be able to file on time after the new system comes online on June 8th.
Individuals filing for unemployment for the first time will be unable to file a new claim from May 31st to June 7th. These individuals will still receive on-time payments if they file when the new system comes online on June 8th.
The ability to file a claim by phone will be offline from June 3rd to the 9th. These individuals can either file using the new online system when it comes online, or they can file on Thursday, June 10th, or Friday, June 11th.
During the transition, staff will be on-hand to address any issues that arise. Should an issue occur that delays filing, affected individuals will be notified.
No claims processing will take place during the offline period. The system will be offline for everyone, including L&I staff.
Also, 230 newly hired customer service representatives will begin answering phones to help Pennsylvanians with their unemployment questions and claims. An additional 200 customer service representatives are completing onboarding and training and will begin answering calls on May 24th.
“L&I is continuing to offer as many resources as possible to help Pennsylvanians with the transition,” added Berrier. “An update to a system that is antiquated and hard for everyone to use, including Pennsylvanians trying to file their claims, is long overdue. With new claims declining each week, now is the optimal time to make the transition to a 21st century solution.”
The system will be mobile and tablet-friendly and will enable faster communications between users and L&I staff.
For more information and updates on unemployment benefits programs, visit www.uc.pa.gov or follow L&I on Facebook or Twitter.
Workshops are available to help with the transition.
This Week’s Workshop Dates:
• Wednesday, May 12th at 2:00 PM (English)
• Thursday, May 13th at 6:00 PM (English)
• Thursday, May 13th at 7:30 PM (Spanish)
A full list of scheduled workshops and the links to connect to them are available here.