Unemployment claim form

Unemployment has gone up slightly in Pennsylvania.

The state's Labor Department says the unemployment rate rose in April by one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.4 percent.

But the rate was nearly 9 percent below where it was this time last year.

The national rate also went up a bit last month, to 6.1 percent.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 2,000 over the month, according to the state's Labor Department.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 4,400 over the month to 5,666,500 in April. Jobs increased in 6 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in construction (+3,400).

More information can be found on the Labor Department's website.

