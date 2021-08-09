The United Nations just released a report on global climate change that found it's clearly human caused.
"When we know we're the problem, we realize we can also be the solution," said Dr. Andra Garner, an assistant professor in environmental science at Rowan University who studies climate science.
The report found that regardless of how quickly carbon emissions reductions come, it's likely by the 2030s the planet will be 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was in the late 19th century.
"That doesn't sound like a lot," Garner said, but it is.
Garner says our planet can maintain its temperature about as steadily as a human body.
"Imagine if you had a fever, that was just getting worse...You're not going to feel well, you're body is going to start acting strangely. That's kind of what we see happening with our planet," Garner said.
The report found that climate change is already impacting weather globally. In eastern Pennsylvania, she said that may mean more droughts, because more water evaporates from soil in warm weather.
"Then we can also have more of that water being contained in the atmosphere, you have a greater likelihood of really intense rainfall, that can lead to flash flooding and some of the challenges our local area has been seeing in the past year or so," Garner said.
The area was hit by tornados recently.
"Looking at really severe weather like that is actually something that is still a big question in the climate community. Tornados are very violent and short lived so its hard for us to get good data on them," Garner said.
She says scientists try not to connect any single weather event directly to climate change.
"But it's kind of like if you view baseball and steroid use you can't say if someone is using steroids that's why they got a home run, but it might make it more likely," Garner said.