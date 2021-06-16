CLINTON, N.J. | Unity Bank announced it has donated $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as part of the Inspiration4 campaign, a $200M fundraising initiative inspired by the world’s first all-civilian mission to space.
Jared Isaacman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments, headquartered in Allentown, Pa., says he is funding the historic three-day journey in space to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: 'Finding cures. Saving children.'
“Recognizing the historic significance of the first all-civilian mission to space, we have tried to be incredibly thoughtful because if civilization can journey among the stars, we better have conquered childhood cancer along the way,” said Isaacman.
In addition to being a tech industry entrepreneur, Isaacman says he is also a pilot and the mission commander. The Lehigh Valley resident announced he has committed to give $100M to St. Jude, and is inviting others to join him in helping achieve the campaign’s goal.
Officials say that the mission is named Inspiration4 in recognition of the four-person crew’s efforts to inspire support for St. Jude, and send a humanitarian message of possibility.
“Unity Bank’s generous gift towards the Inspiration4 fundraising challenge issued by Jared Isaacman will support a multi-billion-dollar expansion at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aimed to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.
“Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% when it opened in 1962, to more than 80% today," Shadyac added. "But, globally in low- and middle-income countries, less than 20% survive, so we still have a lot of work to do.”
“It is an honor for Unity Bank to support St. Jude and the mission’s inspirational crew,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Childhood cancer touches so many families both locally and globally that we all need to step forward to support the campaign.”
To learn more about Inspiration4 and how to support and follow this historic journey to space, visit their website or follow the mission on social media to receive the latest news on mission training, preparation and timing.