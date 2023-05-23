The U.S. Surgeon General on Tuesday issued a new warning about the harmful effects social media may have on children. Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling for tech companies and lawmakers to take immediate action to protect kids’ and teens’ mental health. He cited studies that link social media use in adolescents to poor mental health outcomes, like depression and anxiety.

The statement says 95 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds report using social media; more than one-third say they use it "almost constantly."

"Nearly every teenager in America uses social media, and yet, we do not have enough evidence to conclude that it is sufficiently safe for them, especially at such a vulnerable stage of brain, emotional, and social development," Murthy wrote, as part of a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

The advisory cites disturbing studies. One finds 12- to 15-year-olds who spend more than three hours per day on social media sites, face double the risk of depression, anxiety and other poor mental health outcomes.

Dr. Maria Aramburu, an attending physician of adolescent medicine and Medical Director of Education in the adolescent medical division at Lehigh Valley Health Network, says she's happy this topic is finally getting more attention.

"We as pediatricians and adolescent medicine specialists have been worried and have been sounding the alarm in terms of the increasing rates of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, in teens and looking at the trends," she said. "You know, it has started worsening when social media became readily accessible to our teens."

36 studies showed a consistent relationship between cyberbullying via social media and depression. More than two dozen studies found some platforms show live depictions of self-harm. And 20 studies showed a strong tie between social media use and body image concerns as well as eating disorders.

"Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok, all of them, they're being constantly exposed to perfect image, images of body," Aramburu said. "Measuring themselves and comparing themselves to unrealistic standards."

Allentown mom of three, Kim McCullough, says her oldest, an 11-year-old daughter, still isn't on social media. And she doesn't plan on her joining anytime soon.

"She reads probably two or three books a week," McCullough said. "She plays field hockey, she's on the swim team, she competes in horse shows and takes horseback riding lessons."

Aside from keeping her kids busy, McCullough says she bought her oldest a Kindle.

"Just like a book Kindle, like not a Kindle Fire or anything like that," she said.

Erika Bagley, an associate professor of Psychology at Muhlenberg College, has also worked in addiction counseling. She says, like with any addiction, treating yourself to activities outside of it is the way to go.

But for McCullough, if - and when - her kids finally do go on social media, she has her preferences.

"I'm going to say absolutely no to the Snapchats and the TikToks," she said. "I think I'd be a little bit more comfortable with her having a Facebook page or an Instagram page, something that I can monitor everything."

Bagley says overall, she was not surprised by the advisory, though she says it was a "huge surprise" that the surgeon general is calling on social media companies and policy makers to do more on their end, like strengthening and enforcing age minimums.

"Our children have become unknowing participants in a decades-long experiment," Murthy tweeted. "And while there is more we have to learn about the full impact, we know enough now to take action and protect our kids."

The entire advisory, which includes these suggestions and more can be found here.