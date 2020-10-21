Election Security Spoofed Emails

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a complex intimidation operation, Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania have been sent emails purporting to come from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys _ but actually spoofed. Krebs, says, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, that voters should not fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed.

 Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) - Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

Security experts say the unknown party behind the operation apparently got the email addresses from state voter registration rolls. The top Homeland Security official, Christopher Krebs, says voters shouldn't fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed under U.S. law.

Some experts worry that the operation might have been a dry run for a larger effort.

