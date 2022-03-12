Snow plow; generic

Winter came roaring back to the area on Saturday, as early morning rain and mild 40-degree temperatures quickly changed to heavy snow.

Winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour caused a rapid drop in temperatures and blowing snow with greatly reduced visibility. And as forecast, the colder air and heavier snow rates allowed snow to instantly accumulate on roads, which is making for difficult travel.

Some snowfall totals so far:

  • Schnecksville - 3.7"
  • Spring Twp. - 3.0"
  • Nazareth - 4.1"
  • New Tripoli - 3.5"
  • Albrightsville - 3.9"
  • Breinigsville - 4.5"
  • Whitehall Twp. - 4.0"
  • Pocono Pines - 5.5"
  • Bangor - 3.0"
  • West Lawn - 3.0"
  • Stewartsville - 3.0"

The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon.

Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.

A widespread 3-6" of snow is forecast with some locally higher amounts from 6-8", especially in the Poconos. Winds will continue to gust from 40-50mph through Saturday night.

