PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected an effort led by a Republican congressional candidate to block about 9,300 ballots that arrived after Election Day.
The three-judge panel on Friday noted the "unprecedented challenges" facing the nation this year, especially the "vast disruption" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling involves the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to accept mail-in ballots that arrived within three days of the end of polls closing.
Separately, a national law firm that came under criticism for its work for the Trump campaign asked to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying the election results.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday the canvass by counties of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 general election is nearing completion.
Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties to the Department of State, Boockvar said she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties. No statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. This includes the presidential race and the races for attorney general, auditor general, and state treasurer.
As of midday Friday, approximately 40,000 of the provisional ballots cast have been counted or partially counted. The department also said 28,529 military and overseas absentee ballots were cast. November 10 was the deadline for counties to receive uniformed and overseas civilian absentee (UOCAVA) ballots.