Generic courtroom gavel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest effort to challenge the election results in a case that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump appeals.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals echoed a string of other courts in finding his campaign offered no evidence of any election fraud. Instead, the court said “the campaign's claims have no merit.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called the election process fraudulent during oral arguments in a lower court last week, but offered no proof. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann said the case had been “haphazardly stitched together” ..,. like “Frankenstein’s Monster.”

