BUSHKILL, Pa. - US Park Rangers at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are seeking information from the public to aid an ongoing investigation into recent vehicle break-ins within the park, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Over the past month, an unknown person broke into multiple vehicles at various park trailheads and stole purses and wallets with ID, cash, and credit cards that were then used for fraudulent purchases amounting to tens of thousands of dollars, according to the news release.

Park rangers have identified a man that is 25-35 years old with dark hair as a person of interest in the most recent string of break-ins.

An anonymous tip line has been set up by the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch to aid in the investigation. Anyone with information that could help is asked to submit an anonymous tip.

People can leave a tip online. They can also call or text the Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

In an emergency, people can dial 911.

“As always, it is never a good idea to leave valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain sight, when visiting the park,” said Chief Ranger Eric Lisnik.

Park rangers suggest visitors stow valuables out of sight in a locked trunk before arriving at a destination, take them along while recreating, or leave them at home.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who visits the park has the best intentions in mind and many of these break-ins have been crimes of opportunity where valuables have been left in plain sight in vehicles with only a glass window to protect them,” added Lisnik. “While rangers investigate these recent incidents, we want to warn visitors against making themselves easy targets for criminals while visiting the park. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know."