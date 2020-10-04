U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has decided he won't run for reelection, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Toomey scheduled a news conference for Monday morning in Bethlehem to make an announcement about his future political plans.
69 News reached out to his office, but a spokesperson could not confirm any details on the announcement.
The Inquirer report also said, citing sources, that Toomey decided he will not run for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022, essentially stepping down from politics after his current Senate term is up.
Toomey, a Republican, is in his second U.S. Senate term, after winning state elections in 2010 and 2016. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Lehigh Valley, from 1999 to 2005.