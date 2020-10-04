Sen. Pat Toomey says climbing federal budget deficit something that needs to be watched

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has decided he won't run for reelection, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Toomey scheduled a news conference for Monday morning in Bethlehem to make an announcement about his future political plans.

69 News reached out to his office, but a spokesperson could not confirm any details on the announcement.

The Inquirer report also said, citing sources, that Toomey decided he will not run for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022, essentially stepping down from politics after his current Senate term is up.

Toomey, a Republican, is in his second U.S. Senate term, after winning state elections in 2010 and 2016. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Lehigh Valley, from 1999 to 2005.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.