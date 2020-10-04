HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek re-election in 2022, according to an AP source.
Also, Toomey will not run for governor in 2022, when the seat becomes open, said the source, a person with direct knowledge of Toomey's plans but who did not want to be named divulging information from private conversations before Toomey announces it publicly, according to the AP.
Toomey, who is serving his second term in the presidential battleground state, will make the announcement Monday, the person said. His office scheduled an announcement for 10 a.m. in Bethlehem, near Toomey’s home in Allentown.
A spokesperson for Toomey's Senate office declined comment to 69 News when asked whether the senator will announce that he is not running again.
The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Toomey’s plans, also citing sources.
Toomey’s announcement comes as a surprise. He is Pennsylvania’s only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, and had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.
Toomey is in his second U.S. Senate term, after winning state elections in 2010 and 2016. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Lehigh Valley, from 1999 to 2005.