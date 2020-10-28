Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Supreme Court has rejected Pennsylvania Republicans' second attempt to block the extended ballot deadline.

But the court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.

The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.

