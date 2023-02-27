PHILADELPHIA — If you ever wanted to work for the post office, now's your chance.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday that it has added 20 job fairs to its schedule in March. Those are in addition to the 16 it's already planning to hold in Philadelphia.

The others will be held throughout the rest of southeastern Pennsylvania as well as northern Delaware.

"There has never been a more opportune time to land a position while working locally for applicants seeking to Deliver for America," said Paul F. Smith, a spokesman for the USPS.

The scheduled of job fairs is below, with each one taking place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

March 1 – Bethlehem Post Office – 17 S. Commerce Way, Bethlehem Township, Northampton County

March 2 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, Delaware County

March 3 – Levittown Post Office – 7200 New Falls Rd., Bristol Township, Bucks County

March 4 – Reading Post Office – 2100 N. 13th St., Muhlenberg Township, Berks County

March 7 – Harleysville Post Office – 600 Oak Dr., Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County

March 8 – Pottstown Post Office - 770 E. High St., Pottstown, Montgomery County

March 9 – Wilmington/Lancaster Post Office – 1500 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, Del.

March 10 – Tri-County Post Office – 1000 W. Valley Rd., Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

March 14 – Coatesville Post Office - 230 E. Chestnut St., Coatesville, Chester County

March 15 – Phoenixville Post Office - 116 Gay St., Phoenixville, Chester County

March 16 – West Chester Post Office – 1050 Airport Rd., West Goshen Township, Chester County

March 17 – Morrisville Post Office – 950 W. Trenton Ave., Falls Township, Bucks County

March 21 - Wilmington/Edgemoor Post Office – 4901 Governor Printz Blvd., Edgemoor, Del.

March 22 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, Delaware County

March 23 – Doylestown Post Office – 8 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, Bucks County

March 24 – Conshohocken Post Office – 425 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Montgomery County

March 28 – Allentown Post Office – 442 Hamilton St., Allentown

March 29 – Exton Post Office – 430 Exton Square Pkwy., West Whiteland Township, Chester County

March 30 - Levittown Post Office - 7200 New Falls Rd., Bristol Township, Bucks County

March 31 - Wilmington/Talleyville Post Office - 3911 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Del.

USPS personnel will be onsite at each job fair to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applications will be accepted only online, and applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to pass a background investigation.