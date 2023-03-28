The United States Postal Service is hiring.

The agency will host dozens of job fairs in April at post offices across Pennsylvania to answer questions and help potential applicants.

The full list of job fairs is on USPS' website. Here's the list of hiring events in our area:

Reading Post Office - 2100 N. 13th St., Reading -- April 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Quakertown/Sellersville Post Office - 165 California Rd., Quakertown -- April 6, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Post Office - 17 S. Commerce Way – Bethlehem -- April 12, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Harleysville Post Office - 600 Oak Dr., Harleysville -- April 18, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Easton Post Office - 201 Ferry St. Bldg 1, Easton -- April 19, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lansdale Post Office - 20 Vine St., Lansdale -- April 21, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Reading Post Office - 2100 N. 13th St., Reading -- April 27, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.