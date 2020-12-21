Moderna vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals.

That's according to state Health Secretary Rachel Levine on Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads and a second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

Levine said 87 hospitals have thus far received doses of the first vaccine, from Pfizer, while hospitals are slated to start receiving 198,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week.

Next week, CVS and Walgreens will start on-site vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across the state.

