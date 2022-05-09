STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State students had to find a new spot for their graduation photos after the famous Nittany Lion Shrine was vandalized.

The display was defaced overnight Saturday.

Vandals also sprayed graffiti on Old Main and the campus' Family Alumni Center.

It was a big blow for students looking to immortalize their big achievement.

Students said vandals picked the worst time to deface the beloved landmarks.

"It's a little disheartening, especially for those of us that flew across the country to graduate this weekend and, you know, sort of take those pictures and have those memories," said Christy Parker, Penn State grad.

Penn State said the shrine won't be on display while crews work to restore it.

