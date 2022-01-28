KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are planning to implement vehicle restrictions on interstates across east-central and southeast Pennsylvania, a release said.
Beginning at 5:00 PM, Tier 4 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstates:
- I-80 from I-380 to the New Jersey state line; and
- I-78 from I-476 to the New Jersey state line.
On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Beginning at 5:00 PM, Tier 3 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstate:
- I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line.
Beginning at 8:00 PM, Tier 3 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstates:
- I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;
- I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;
- I-276 full length;
- I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and
- I-676 full length.
On roadways with Level three restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place, the release said.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.
More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.
For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.