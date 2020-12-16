As the snow piles up, the pictures and videos keep coming in to the WFMZ newsroom.
One sent in by Rick Woods was titled the "Calm before the storm." Woods wrote "Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in morning sailors take warning."
And it did not take long before the that red sky turned gray and the snow began to fall quickly. Footage taken in Birdsboro shows a plow out trying to keep up.
A video of the snow in Slatington shows the roads there untouched as snow starts to accumulate.
But, the snow did not let Trans-Bridge driver Robert Bendekovitz stop him from getting people from New York City back to the Lehigh Valley.
And wind is also factor in this storm and that's not good for those Christmas inflatables. One picture shows the giant Frosty getting a little tipsy.
But, of course if you're a kid who's experiencing her first time in the snow or a kid at heart you couldn't wait to get outside.
But, whether you love it or find it to be a nuisance, it certainly is picturesque.
So keep those pictures coming.