Even if you're tired of the snow, we are not tired of seeing all your photos that you've sent to us.
Our Joy Howe took some of them and put together this little piece to remind us all that warmer days are coming.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Also, there is the potential for a light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow will continue through the evening hours. Snow, sleet, and rain will then increase Friday around sunrise from the southwest as the next system approaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Cloudy and cold with a little light snow and sleet overnight; freezing drizzle may add an icy glaze.
Cloudy with a little lingering light snow in the morning; total additional accumulations through Friday of a coating to an inch or two.
