SpaceX light in sky

A photo of the SpaceX light near Reading, submitted by Robert War.

If you saw an unusual beam of light in the sky early this morning, you're not alone.

Several 69 News viewers throughout eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey sent in video and photos of what they thought might be an asteroid or even a UFO heading through space just after 6 a.m. 

The bright light, however, was from the SpaceX launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which occurred at 6:01 a.m.

Viewer Anthony Grieco captured this video of the light over Phillipsburg, N.J.

According to the SpaceX website, this was the ninth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster.

