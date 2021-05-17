HARRISBURG, Pa. - Virtual workshops are available this week for Pennsylvanians preparing for the transition to the new unemployment system.
Four virtual workshops will be held by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. They are designed to help individuals, employers and third-party administrators prepare for next month’s transition.
The 40-year-old legacy system will transition to a new modern computer system beginning on May 30. The Department of Labor says once the transition is complete, the new system will enable quicker and easier filing of UC claims.
The four virtual workshops being offered this week are part of a series of 24 workshops.
This Week’s Workshop Dates are:
• Monday, May 17 at 1:00 PM for Employers (English)
• Tuesday, May 18 at 10:00 AM for Claimants (English)
• Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 PM for Claimants (Spanish)
• Saturday, May 22 at 3:30 PM for Claimants (English)
A full list of scheduled workshops and the links to connect to them are available here.
Workshop topics include:
• How to log in to the new system
• Payment information
• Status updates
• Appeals
• Fact-finding
• Frequently Asked Questions
In addition to the instructional workshops, user guides are available.
During the transition time expected to begin on May 30, the UC Service Center will remain open by phone and email.
Representatives will still be able to take new inquiries from users and place them in a queue for when the new system comes online. They will also be able to assist individuals who are experiencing issues and will be able to answer questions about the offline period and the new UC system generally.
For more information on the new system and unemployment programs, visit www.uc.pa.gov.