They are images immediately etched into our minds and the history books, marking a dark day on the timeline of American democracy.
"Ultimately, breaking the windows into the House chamber where the security inside stood pointing their guns at the protesters as they attempted to get inside the House,” said Terry Madonna, political analyst.
Violent incidents dot the U.S. Capitol's past over the years, but these images of mobs breaching the building will stand as something on a much larger scale, with how many people were involved.
“This is virtually unprecedented," Madonna said. "Now back in 1954 there was an attack, literally in the Capitol — shots fired, the whole bit — but nothing compared to this huge demonstration."
Madonna also sees it as a setback in security for an iconic place, often considered one of the safest. Many are now reevaluating what could have been done to prevent what happened.
"I presume they are going to have a lot heavier security as a routine, as a regular function, of protecting lawmakers and the folks who work in the Capitol as well," said Madonna. "I don't think they have any choice."
Despite the day's unrest, the fallout may not impact the schedule for the transition of the presidency.
"The House and the Senate will continue their voting process — it's supposed to be done Jan. 6,” Madonna explained.
Madonna also says he does not believe the day's events will push back the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.