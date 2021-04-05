The recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is complicating many school districts' plans to more fully reopen.
In sync with updated CDC guidance, the state's departments of health and education are now recommending counties where the virus is spreading substantially to implement hybrid or blended models of learning in addition to remote learning.
Every Pennsylvania county in the 69 News viewing area is currently in the substantial spread category.
State health officials note that this recommendation is exactly that, and districts are not mandated to follow.
But the new guidance has districts like Parkland consulting health professionals and monitoring case counts to determine if they need to make changes.