READING, Pa. — Visions Federal Credit Union presented a big gift to 10 Habitat for Humanity chapters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
Each chapter will receive $10,000 as part of "The Big Give."
Through its Visions Cares program, the company donates more than $1 million to the communities it serves.
Visions Federal Credit Union announced that each year moving forward, it will choose a nonprofit organization to support, with a focus on those performing community service, as part of The Big Give.
Visions said it looks for worthy organizations in all the communities it serves across a three-state footprint.
"Habitat for Humanity made perfect sense as our first recipients of The Big Give," said Tim Strong, Visions' manager of public relations and community engagement. "Visions focuses on building strong communities and there’s no better program than Habitat to do just that."
Recipients of The Big Give are:
PENNSYLVANIA:
- Habitat for Humanity of Berks County
- Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley
NEW JERSEY:
- Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County
- Habitat for Humanity of Warren County
- Paterson Habitat for Humanity
NEW YORK:
- Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland counties
- Broome County Habitat for Humanity
- Chemung County Habitat for Humanity
- Flower City Habitat for Humanity
- New York State Habitat for Humanity
The funds will help support the Habitat for Humanity mission to build homes and communities.