READING, Pa. - Visions Federal Credit Union presented a big gift to 10 Habitat for Humanity chapters in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
Each chapter will receive $10,000 as part of “The Big Give.”
Through its Visions Cares program, they donate over $1 million to the communities they serve.
Visions Federal Credit Union announced that each year moving forward, Visions will choose a not for profit organization to support, with a focus on those performing community service, as part of The Big Give.
Visions looks for worthy organizations in all the communities it serves across a three-state footprint.
“Habitat for Humanity made perfect sense as our first recipients of The Big Give,” said Tim Strong, Visions’ Public Relations and Community Engagement Manager. “Visions focuses on building strong communities and there’s no better program than Habitat to do just that.”
Recipients of The Big Give include:
PENNSYLVANIA:
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County.
Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley.
NEW JERSEY:
Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County.
Habitat for Humanity of Warren County.
Paterson Habitat for Humanity.
NEW YORK:
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties.Broome County Habitat for Humanity.
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity.
Flower City Habitat for Humanity.
New York State Habitat for Humanity.
The funds will help support the Habitat for Humanity mission to build homes and communities.
Learn more at visionsfcu.org/cares.