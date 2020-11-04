HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legal challenges and a mountain of uncounted ballots promised a long watch Wednesday to find out who the people of Pennsylvania chose as president, even as a host of other major races in the state — including for several congressional seats, statewide officers and the Legislature — remained unresolved.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said mid-morning Wednesday that the state has counted almost 50% of the nearly 3 million mail-in ballots.

17:10 WATCH: Pennsylvania update on general election (10:30 a.m.) Gov. Tom Wolf and Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar provide an update on the general election in Pennsylvania (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)

"We are exactly where we said we would be. We said it would take some time to count mail ballots," she said during the 10:30 a.m. news conference with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Voters turned out in large numbers for an election that produced few of the glitches some had feared.

"Incredibly smooth, and that's a huge credit to all the election workers," Boockvar said. "...Couldn't have gone more smoothly, even in the middle of a pandemic."

But the state’s decision to greatly expand mail-in voting means it could still be days before it’s clear whether President Donald Trump repeated his surprise Pennsylvania victory from four years ago or whether native son Joe Biden would collect its 20 electoral votes, the most of any state yet to be called by The Associated Press.

"We may not know results even today, but it's most important that we have accurate results," Wolf said during the news conference.

The governor urged patience, as election officials have been working around the clock to tally votes.

The state Supreme Court — citing Postal Service delays, the huge number of people voting by mail because of the pandemic and the strain on county boards of election — ordered counties to count mail-in ballots received as many as three days after the vote, so long as they were mailed by Election Day.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican effort to block the counting of late-arriving mail-in votes, but it could revisit the issue.

State officials have told counties to segregate those ballots, in case a legal ruling later causes them to not count.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.

Yet, the vast majority of the votes left to be counted there were cast by mail, a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin. That’s likely because Trump has spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a very narrow margin.