EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - The stage is set for the first presidential debate, and it’s also set for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at a farm in Amish country to gather with supporters and watch.
Political analyst Terry Madonna said it's no random decision that the vice president traveled to Lancaster County.
"Oh, I don't think there's any doubt about it," said Madonna. "I saw a report now two weeks ago that said the campaigns, the campaigns have sent in more than 40 -- either the presidential candidates, the VP candidate and top surrogates -- more than 40 times."
This makeshift stage on a farm near Lititz in Lancaster County will be just one of the ways millions will watch.
The Berks Democratic Party plans to join Pennsylvania Democrats for a virtual watch party over Zoom.
Both parties are hoping their respective candidate stands out amid unprecedented times in the country and world.
"More voters say in the polls that I've seen that they're not likely to change their mind as a result of the debate than those who do, and we've had a smaller number of undecideds than we have in recent decades," Madonna explained.
One of the topics Tuesday night? Election legitimacy. Couple it with COVID-19 and it's a complex issue that may not end on election night, especially in Pennsylvania, where the state Supreme Court said ballots can be counted up until the Friday of election week.
“The bottom line is I think we are gonna end up with lawsuits based on mail-in and absentees and wrinkles that will occur, and the lawsuits could be filed by either Democrats or Republicans," Madonna said.
The stage is set, and the second in line to the incumbent is miles from Berks County. Pennsylvania is important, and Pennsylvania will be watching.
"Which some believe is what we call a 'tipping point,' meaning you win Pennsylvania and you get the 270 electoral votes," Madonna said.