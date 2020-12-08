President Trump called the Pennsylvania Speaker of the House twice over the past week to help him overturn the election results, according to the Washington Post.
The speaker, Bryan Cutler, confirmed the calls to CNN, saying the president said he was hearing about concerns in Philadelphia and issues with the law, and asked him what he could do to fix it.
Cutler told the president the state legislature did not have the power to overturn the state's slate of electors.
Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman weighed in.
"The message is clear, you need to do what I'm saying or you are going to pay a significant price politically because it's my way or the highway and the threat is real," Fetterman said. "Speaker Cutler or pro-tem or Corman of the Senate have not made any attempt to reverse the election results."
The president reportedly made similar calls to lawmakers in Michigan and Georgia.