HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:30 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the commonwealth.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:30 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the commonwealth.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.