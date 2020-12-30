2020-04-20 Pennsylvania Department of Health Home Governor Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the latest mitigation efforts.

