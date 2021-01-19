HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breezy with times of clouds and sunshine.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a flurry or snow shower possible late.
Blustery and seasonably cold with a morning snow shower or flurries then some sunshine.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.