HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvanians with low incomes will once again have access to some help with their water and wastewater bills.

State Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh announced Thursday that the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, will open again for applications on July 10.

Under LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.