HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvanians with low incomes will once again have access to some help with their water and wastewater bills.
State Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh announced Thursday that the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, will open again for applications on July 10.
Under LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.
"Every Pennsylvanian has a right to clean drinking water that keep our homes safe and our families healthy," Arkoosh said in a statement. "I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services and have not received LIHWAP previously to apply as soon as possible when the program opens."
Receiving utility assistance through another program like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, does not prevent an eligible household from receiving assistance through LIHWAP. However, if a household has previously received LIHWAP for one water type, they cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water type but could receive it for the other.
Households may qualify if they rent or own their home, if they have an overdue water or wastewater bill that they are responsible to pay and if the household is within the income limit for their household size. Grants are issued directly to water service providers, and families must meet income requirements.
Household Size
Maximum Annual Income
1
$20,385
2
$27,465
3
$34,545
4
$41,625
5
$48,705
6
$55,785
7
$62,865
8
$69,945
9
$77,025
10
$84,105
For every additional person, add $7,080.
Applications for LIHWAP can be submitted online. Pennsylvanians can also apply for assistance by calling the customer service center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or by visiting their local county assistance office.
LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program established through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. LIHWAP will run from July 10 through Aug. 11, or until all funds are used — whichever comes first.