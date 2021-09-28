Wawa coffee
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

You might want to stop by Wawa for your cup of joe on Wednesday.

That's because the chain is giving out free coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Customers can go to any Wawa location, even multiple times, and get any size free coffee all day on Sept. 29, the company said.

Wawa expects to give out nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee to across its more than 900 stores.

