Wawa is looking to expand its flock by adding more stores in Central Pennsylvania.

Wawa says it currently has 17 stores in Berks and Lancaster counties, and it wants to add stores along the Susquehanna River over the next three to five years.

According to a media release, Wawa says it could have its first new store in Central Pennsylvania by 2024, and as many as 40 stores could open when all is said and done.

Wawa has more than 950 stores in six states and Washington D.C.

